The Maryville Spoofhound Athletic Boosters will be hosting the Community Pep Rally at 7 pm, Thursday, August 22 at Maryville High School.

Members of the community are invited to attend the pep rally, and help salute the Spoofhound Athletic teams as they begin their fall sports season. The rally will be held on the Hound Pound football field to show off the newly renovated facilities at the high school.

Coaches will introduce athletes from the football, volleyball, cross country, softball, girls tennis, boys soccer and girls golf team members in attendance, as well as performances by the Spectrum, cheer and Dazzlers squads. The Spoofhound Marching Band will also play.

Kool Kats will be selling refreshments and plan to donate a portion of their proceeds to Booster Athletic Club. Discount Spoofhound gear will be available for purchase, pre-orders for sport specific apparel will also be available. Plus, attendees can register to join the Boosters.