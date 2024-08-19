By Kathryn Rice

Melody Blair, owner of Minnie Lane, was recently acknowledged as Maryville’s “Betsy Ross” for the work she has done repairing and maintaining the flags at the Freedom Rock® plaza in Franklin Park.

Maryville Host Lions Club member Bob Westfall has been taking the flags in need of repair to Blair since the plaza was completed in 2017. The five Lions Clubs in Nodaway County, Maryville Pride, Maryville Host, Graham Lions, Pickering Lions and Hopkins Lions, completed the project to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lions Clubs International.

The Freedom Rock plaza has the American Flag plus flags for each of the military services. Surrounding the rock are inscribed pavers commemorating the military service of Nodaway County citizens.

“I love being the Betsy Ross of Maryville,” Blair said.

She has been repairing flags since 2008 when she worked at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s office with Deputy Don Saunders, who was the “king of flag etiquette.” Saunders instructed her on what repairs could be made and how much the flag could be shortened.

The number of times she can repair a flag depends on how quickly it gets to her and the amount of damage the flag has sustained.

The Lions donated an engraved paver to Blair commemorating her flag repair expertise that was placed in the plaza. Westfall, working with Blair’s daughter, Dina Green, managed to keep the presentation as a surprise to Blair.

“I consider it quite an honor and was surprised,” Blair said. “I appreciate Bob and the Lions for thinking of me. I admire all the work the Lions do behind the scenes for the community.”

Blair also was thankful for the assistance given by Sue Hoskey while Blair recovered from shoulder damage which prevented her from working on the large flags. Hoskey also works with Blair on other tailoring projects.