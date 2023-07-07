The Spoofhound Wrestling Camp, July 27-28, is for all school-aged youth and will be held at Maryville High School.

The first day, for children first through sixth grades, will accept registrations from 3:15 to 3:45 with the camp being from 4 to 6 pm. The July 28 will be for youth grades seven through 12. Registration will be from 8:15 to 8:45 am and the camp will be from 9 am to 1 pm.

There will be open mat time at no cost from 1 to 3 pm, Sundays and Wednesdays.

Instructors will be Maryville High School Wrestling Head Coach Tyler Nickerson and Assistant Aiden Perry.

Costs for camp participants are $30 for advance mail-in registration to MHS, 1503 South Munn, Maryville, MO 64468. Checks should be made payable to Maryville R-II High School. Prepaid registration should be made by July 16 and will guarantee a camp shirt.

No students, grade 7-12, will be allowed to participate in the camp without a current physical and proof of insurance to be submitted at registration time. If the student has already attended a MHS camp this summer, no second copy is needed.

The walk-in participant cost is $35.

For more information, Nickerson’s contact is 660.676.7807 or tnickerson2019@gmail.com.