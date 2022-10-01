By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Softball Team beat Bishop LeBlond 7-4 September 27 in Maryville to move to 6-10 on the season.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Spoofhounds, now with a couple weeks left in the season, it feels like it’s all coming together for first year coach Sammey Bunch. After going on an eight game losing streak during two weeks in the start of September, the team has now rattled off three straight wins, including a 19-4 drumming over St. Pius X September 22. Bunch is feeling good about how her first year has gone so far.

“I feel my first season here at Maryville is going very well. The girls have done a great job at buying into the ideas and instruction that I bring to the table,” Bunchsaid. “They have been a great group to have in my first year as a head coach. They know what I expect of them day in and day out, and they have done a great job getting one percent better every day.”

LeBlond jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, due to some fielding errors by Maryville.

“The girls recovered very well and played good for the rest of the game. They did a great job of making adjustments last night in all parts of the game,” Bunch said. “As the game went on, our defense continued to get better, which is great to see. They have just done a great job of improving every day.”

As Maryville moves towards the end of the season, Bunch still sees some areas of improvement.

“We still need to focus on improving on the little things. Our focus is to get one percent better every day, and to out work, out hustle and out compete our competition,” Bunch said.