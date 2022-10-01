Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, “Opportunity4All,” is a campaign that was created to identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million youth across America.

With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.

Nodaway 4-H clubs will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth who are working to support each other and their communities.

“Through 4-H our members not only gain knowledge in many different project areas, but they also learn leadership skills and the value of service to their communities that they continue to use as adults within our communities,” said Dana Auffert, Nodaway County youth program associate. “There are so many opportunities for growth and learning for the youth in Nodaway County 4-H and I would love to assist you in the experience.”

Nodaway County 4-H currently has seven chartered 4-H community clubs, with six of them active: 102 River Hounds, Leader Jayme Conover; Busy Bee 4-H Club, Leaders Becky Swinford, Jackie Baker, Misty Langford, and Michelle Allen; Jefferson 4-H Club, Leader Kara Hauber; Mt Tabor 4-H Club, Leader Charyti Jackson and Kelli Wilmes; North Nodaway 4-H Club, Leaders Allison Blackford, Jessie Redden and Melissa Strueby and Northeast Bluejays 4-H Club, Leader Jamie Busby. The seventh Nodaway County 4-H chartered community club is the Burlington Jct. Lucky Shamrocks. The BJ Lucky Shamrocks 4-H Club is open for youth and volunteer enrollment.

In addition to 4-H community clubs, youth ages 5-18 may participate in Nodaway County 4-H through 4-H Special Interest, or “SPIN,” clubs. Youth in grades kindergarten through 12 may participate in afterschool clubs, in-school clubs and school enrichment programs. Youth participating in these opportunities are also eligible to participate in the Nodaway County 4-H Council, to exhibit at Nodaway County 4-H Achievement Day and to participate in county-level fundraising activities.

4-H SPIN clubs focus on specific topics led by experts in the field, and meet for a set period, such as weekly or bi-weekly, for six to eight weeks. Youth participating in 4-H community clubs and 4-H SPIN clubs are also eligible to participate in regional energizers and camps, and in state-level camps and conferences.

For more information contact: Auffert, auffertd@missouri.edu, 660.541.3923 or Annette Deering, specialist in 4-H Youth Development at deeringa@missouri.edu.