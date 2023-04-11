By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Girls Soccer Team defeated Lincoln College Prep 6-0 on March 30 at Bearcat Pitch to move to 3-0 on the season. The Spoofhounds have yet to concede a goal so far, and have scored 20 goals in those three games. It’s the perfect start for a program that has found much success in recent years.

The game started with both teams struggling to get a hold on the game, as windy conditions kept both teams from keeping control of the ball. The Lady Blue Tigers had a few chances towards goal but were unable to create anything significant, as they were playing with the wind at their backs to start the game. The Spoofhounds, heading into a stiff wind were able to find a breakthrough with 15 minutes left in the first half as Sophomore Jalea Price got through on goal and was able to lift the ball over the keeper into an open net. Ten minutes later the Spoofhounds were able to add another right before half as Senior Kennedy Kurz sent a ball to the back post that was finished home by Freshman Jersey Ingram.

The second half was more of the same as Maryville continued to grab control. Freshman Payton Kurz would score just a minute into the second half, and Kennedy Kurz would follow her up with a goal of her own to make it 4-0. Sophomore Makayla Yaple swept home a penalty kick to make it 5-0, and Kennedy Kurz scored her second goal of the game to wrap things up.

The Spoofhounds will face off against Mid-Buchanan April 10 at Bearcat Pitch.