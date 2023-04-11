Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, recently announced the Maryville location of Orscheln Farm & Home has begun its transition to Tractor Supply.

The initial phase includes rolling out Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club rewards program, which provides a number of enhanced benefits and offers for customers. The Maryville store is one of 81 Orscheln Farm & Home locations Tractor Supply acquired in October 2022. All will be converted to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

“Orscheln Farm & Home has been a staple in the Maryville community for many years, and we will carry on that commitment as we move forward as Tractor Supply,” said Frank Remillard, regional vice president at Tractor Supply. “While the store’s name and layout may change, our commitment to this community will not. We are excited to serve the Maryville area, invest in local organizations and celebrate our shared passion for Life Out Here.”

As part of the rebranding, customers will see new trademark Tractor Supply signage, as well as the arrival of Tractor Supply’s top-tier exclusive brands, including Countyline, Ridgecut and 4health. Customers will also find an expanded assortment of products to further improve their ability to maintain their homes, land and animals. The exceptional people and service the community has come to know will remain unchanged. All current Orscheln employees have been invited to join the Tractor Supply team.

Tractor Supply is a Certified Great Place to Work. The company has been recognized on Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Diversity and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Best Places to Work Corporate Equality Index. The company also offers competitive salaries and an industry-leading benefits package. Those interested in joining the team are invited to learn more at TractorSupply.jobs.

During this initial transition phase, customers can join Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club, which enables members to earn points with purchases at any Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply location. The Neighbor’s Club program is free to join, and points can be redeemed for rewards, services and more. Members also receive exclusive benefits and offers.

Tractor Supply, 85 years old, is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the US, ranking 294 on the 2022 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 50,000 team members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 31, 2022, the Tractor Supply operated 2,147 stores in 49 states, including the 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home.