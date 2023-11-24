By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Boys Soccer Team captured a third place title at the Class 1 State Tournament in Fenton on November 17-18 after defeating Laquey 5-0.

Two years ago, Maryville ended the season in a similar scenario. That team defeated Fair Grove 5-0 to finish in third place. This year’s senior class were sophomores on that team, as they ended their careers with two state medals.

Maryville started off with playing Bishop DuBourg on November 17 in a state semifinal, with a trip to the first place game on the line. It was a back and forth competitive game, with both teams having their fair share of chances towards goal, but it remained scoreless at halftime. Bishop DuBourg was able to get the lone goal of the game around 10 minutes into the second half, and were able to hold on for the 1-0 win.

If the Spoofhounds were down after losing their semifinal match, they didn’t show it against Laquey in the third place game on November 18. Maryville came out on the front foot, dominating the early chances and possession. Just seven minutes into the game, Freshman Tate McCollum got the Spoofhounds on the board, getting a slight touch towards goal after a cross into the box. The goals didn’t stop there however, as Senior Kason Teale scored a goal 10 minutes later to cap off his impressive four year career with Maryville soccer. He was the leading scorer for the Spoofhounds in his senior year with over 30 goals and 10 assists.

Sophomores Connor Moore, Cooper Lynn and Tuan Jacobson all got goals for Maryville in the game, showing that the future is still bright for the program.

Maryville finishes the year at 17-4, the program’s best record in at least the last 15 seasons, according to MSHAA.