The Maryville, Northeast Nodaway, Nodaway Valley, Platte Valley and North Nodaway Girls and Boys Basketball squads will be playing tournaments at the end of November and into early December.

The Spoofhound girls and boys teams will travel to play in the 95th Annual Savannah Basketball Tournament. The boys will start against South Harrison at 5:30 pm, November 28. Depending on the result, they will play either Savannah or Platte County on November 30, before the final games on December 2. The girls will play against Benton at 4 pm, November 28, and then against Smithville at 4 pm, November 29. The final games will be on December 1.

Platte Valley will once again play in the Albany Invitational Basketball Tournament. The boys will tip-off against Albany at 6:15 pm, November 27, and the girls will play before them at 4:45 against Worth County. Both teams will play either Pattonsburg or North Andrew on November 29 or 30 depending on results. Consolation games will be on December 1, and the championship games will be on December 2 for both teams.