The inaugural class of the Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame will be inducted during a ceremony at 5 pm, Saturday, February 17, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center at Maryville High School.

The ceremony is open to the public, and there is no cost to attend.

A champions dinner will take place at the conclusion of the event in the Maryville High School Commons. A small number of dinner tickets will be available to the general public for purchase. Cost is $20 each and will be available at the door before the event. If possible, please RSVP to halloffame@spoofhounds.org or 660.562.7433 to reserve a dinner ticket.

The Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024 includes William “Bill” Stauffer, basketball; Steve Staab, wrestling; Mike Flanagan, wrestling; Matt Redd, basketball and football; Matt Van Cleave, golf; Taylor Gadbois Pipkins, softball, basketball and track; and Dr. Pat Harr, team physician.

Team inductees are the 1937 Boys Basketball Team, which won the first state championship in Maryville High School history; the 1971 Wrestling Team that won the program’s first state title in wrestling for MHS; and the 1981 Baseball Team that won the state title in baseball for Class 2A/3A.