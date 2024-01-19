New series to highlight county elected positions

The Nodaway News Leader will begin a new series of article in the January 25 edition called “Nodaway’s Nominated.”

These articles, which have appeared in past NNLs during the presidential election years, will be updated with information concerning Nodaway County elected positions.

A candidate for nomination at the primary election filing will open at 8 am, Tuesday, February 27 and will continue until 5 pm, Tuesday, March 26. Filings for the county positions will take place in the office of Melinda Patton, Nodaway County clerk, in the Administration Center located at 403 N Market Street, Room #211, Maryville. Filing will take place by random drawing. A notarized Candidate’s Affidavit of Tax Payments, that is Form 5120, must be presented at time of filing along with filing fee.

The following offices for Nodaway County will be on the August Primary Election ballot: county commissioner north and south district, sheriff, assessor, collector/treasurer, public administrator, public surveyor, coroner and also the township committeeman and committeewoman for the Democrat and Republican party.

Filing for the following state offices will take place in the office of the Honorable John R. Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State, in the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center at 600 West Main Street in Jefferson City: US senator, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general, representatives in congress for each of the eight congressional districts, members of the house of representatives in each of the 163 legislative districts and circuit judge for circuit #4.

Watch your Nodaway News Leader each week for the next installment of this popular series of articles.