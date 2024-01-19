Voluntary Water Conservation

The City of Maryville has enacted its voluntary water conservation plan according to Section 700.050 (C)(2) for all users of the system. This includes all who receive water from the Maryville Treatment Plant, including individuals, businesses, industries, public agencies, governmental units and institutions. This also includes customers of Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Nodaway County. Users are requested to immediately implement voluntary methods to reduce their consumption of water.

Filtration membranes at the Water Treatment Plant are experiencing challenges related to extreme cold temperatures causing issues with the production of water. The voluntary water conservation plan will remain in place until repairs have been made and the issue has been resolved. Additional communication to follow with updates posted on the City of Maryville social media channels.