Sherilyn Lance, Barnard, renewed her subscription to the Nodaway News Leader and received a $5 discount by donating books to Today’s Civic Women Toys for Tots of Nodaway County campaign.

The NNL is accepting toys and donations for Toys for Tots through Monday, December 2. A $5 discount is allowed per subscription with toy or monetary donations.

The Nodaway News Leader also has children’s books by local authors for one-stop shopping or the books can be used as stocking stuffers.