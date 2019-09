The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met on August 21 to handle the following school district business.

The tax rate was set at $5.9102 per $100 assessed valuation, an increase from $5.902 in 2018. The district had increased in assessed valuation which is the first since the new construction of the KCP&L relay station three years ago.

The board also approved the payment of $55,000 toward the principal amount of the general obligation refunding bonds, series 2016. This will allow the district to keep the tax rate at 59ยข for the bond.

Superintendent Johnnie Silkett was still interviewing replacements for a cook/dishwasher. Bus routes were approved, along with the substitute teacher list. The board conflict of interest policy was approved.

Elementary Principal Aaron Murphy reported 99 students were enrolled in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. High School Principal Dustin Skoglund reported the junior high and high school had 80 students enrolled.