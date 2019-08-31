The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met on August 21 to handle the following school district business.

The tax rate was set at $5.9102 per $100 assessed valuation, an increase from $5.902 in 2018. The district had increased in assessed valuation which is the first since the new construction of the KCP&L relay station three years ago.

The board also approved the payment of $55,000 toward the principal amount of the general obligation refunding bonds, series 2016. This will allow the district to keep the tax rate at 59¢ for the bond.

Superintendent Johnnie Silkett was still interviewing replacements for a cook/dishwasher. Bus routes were approved, along with the substitute teacher list. The board conflict of interest policy was approved.

Elementary Principal Aaron Murphy reported 99 students were enrolled in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. High School Principal Dustin Skoglund reported the junior high and high school had 80 students enrolled.