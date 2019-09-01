At the August 23 Hopkins City Council meeting, Jess Everhart Jr. was selected to finish the term of south ward alderman. The position of alderman became open when Brandon Kreps moved away from Hopkins.

There were three letters of interest submitted for the position. Mayor Kelly Morrison recommended Everhart for the position. The three aldermen were unanimous in their approval.

Morrison also recommended the city board appointments stay the same with Everhart taking over Kreps’ positions as president and on the finance committee. This was approved. Everhart was instructed to visit Nodaway Valley Bank to sign signature cards for the city’s checking account and bonds.