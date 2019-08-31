USDA Rural Development staff celebrated with Hopkins Township road association for its purchase of a new motor grader and attachments. John White, Wilber Noakes, Terry Davison, Ed Walker, Ben Aldrich, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, Roger Florea and USDA Rural Development Area Specialist Amber Barnes were present for the monetary award. The township utilized an $88,000 community facilities loan and a $60,000 community facilities grant to purchase the equipment.

At the celebration, Barnes expressed her thanks to association board members White, Davison and Florea for their hard work throughout application process and presented them with a certificate of award. Aldrich of Murphy Tractor & Equipment was also thanked and presented with a certificate of recognition for his excellent customer service throughout the application and purchase process.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for funding under USDA’s community facilities program. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.