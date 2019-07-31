The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met on July 17 to handle the following school district business.

Superintendent Johnnie Silkett reviewed the interest earned on the district’s five year CD which comes due in December. He wants the board to look at investment opportunities for the money. The interest earned has been 2012-13, $1,633.31; 2013-14, $1,499.12; 2014-15, $4,533.99; 2015-16, $7,830.23; 2016-17, $8,099.45; 2017-18, $10,602.81; 2018-19, $8,929.81.

Only Anderson Erickson for milk and McPike Oil for fuel submitted bids for commodities. Both were accepted.

The second reading and approval of the elementary and high school handbooks were made.

The final 2018-19 budget with a $1,215,609.37 carryover was approved.

Board policies were discussed and approved. The policies were BCC Appointed Board Officials, DFA Revenues from Investments/ Use of surplus funds, DH Bonded Employees and Officers, EBBA Illness and Injury Response and Prevention, GBCB Staff Conduct, GBCBB Protected Staff Communications, GCL Professional Staff Development Opportunities, JGGA Seclusion, Isolation and Restraint, JHC Student Health Services and Requirements, JHCD Administration of Medications to Students and KK Visitors to District Property/Events.

The board approved last year’s bus routes for the upcoming school year. If there are changes, the board will approve the updated changes at the August meeting.

The annual tax rate hearing will be held at 7 pm, Wednesday, August 21 with the regular board meeting to follow.