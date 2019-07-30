Governor Mike Parson announced on July 29 the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has agreed to the state’s request to provide federal assistance to local governments and nonprofits in 68 counties including Nodaway County recovering from flooding and severe storms which occurred between April 29 and July 5.

The approval of Missouri’s July 16 request means FEMA will assist with the cost of repairs to damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding.

“This is important news for local governments in these 68 Missouri counties because it means they’ll be receiving very substantial assistance in recovering from high disaster repair and response costs,” Parson said. “I’m proud of the way Missourians are pulling together to recover from flooding and severe storms. This federal assistance will greatly assist in those efforts and speed the pace of recovery.”

Others counties approved for public assistance by FEMA were Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howell, Jackson, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, McDonald, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, New Madrid, Newton, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Webster and Wright.

FEMA’s decision also makes available assistance through its hazard mitigation program to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property due to natural hazards.

Parson said the state expects to request the public assistance disaster declaration to be expanded to include additional counties as joint teams can fully assess damage in other counties.