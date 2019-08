This week’s NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on August 3 marks the unofficial beginning of the 2019 football season.

Since its charter class was enshrined in 1963, there have been 325 members.

This per capita map, based on where the Hall of Famers went to high school, indicates two regions of dominance. These areas are Pen-WeV-Oh (Pennsylvania, West Virginia & Ohio), or the early ‘core’ of pro football, and the Southern states led by Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.