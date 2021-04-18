The $12 million South Main Corridor Improvement project was revised by the Maryville City Council April 12 to try to meet the budget constraints of the federal grant and local match.

While the project will be completed in its 1.5 mile, three lane realignment, City Manager Greg McDanel presented a two-phase plan for the project set to begin this summer. The lowest bid came in almost $3 million, 23 percent, above the estimates. By splitting the improvements into two parts, it gives city staff possibilities to search out grants to help make up the difference.

The first phase would be from South Avenue south to Route V and would include all the amenities in the original design such as underground utilities, an additional traffic light at the north Walmart entrance and wide sidewalks. The specifications for this phase, which is 55 percent of the project and over 80 percent of material, will be ready for bids from contracting companies by April 19 with bids submitted back to the city by May 1. The first work would be in June with an anticipated 15-18 month completion.

Phase II would be the remaining roadway from Route V south to US Highway 71 and would also include the original plan’s features at a cost of $3.5 million. There are several financing options being pursued by the city and Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments including through US Congressman Sam Graves office.

The council gave approval as well as accolades to staff for “their thinking outside of the box” for the new schedule.

Other items the council addressed:

• Declared the results of the April 6 Municipal Election accepted and the City Clerk Stacy Wood gave the oath of office to Dannen Merrill and John McBride, new council members for three year terms. Mayor Ben Lipiec was selected to serve a second year as the mayor as will Mayor Protem Tye Parsons.

• Approved a $20,500 contract with Nodaway Contracting to demolish two structures, 912 East Fifth and 401 S Buchanan due to the buildings’ conditions. It was noted there are several other residential properties that have been also cited as unsafe and are to be determined if demolition is the correct path.

• Purchased a Ford 2021 Police SUV interceptor from TriState Ford for $38,878 which will replace a public safety vehicle. That patrol car was totaled January 6 during a chase situation where the suspect intentionally rammed the public safety vehicle. The private insurance of the suspect will pay $13,835.50 for the 2017 Ford Taurus irreparable damages.

• Change order with Keller Construction for adding patching areas of five streets and alleys at an additional $28,500 to the 2021 asphalt mill and overlay project to include water leaks. Areas of North Main Street from First to Fourth Street, West Cooper from Alco to Vista Lane, South Vine Street from First to Edwards, North Charles from First to Second Street, North College Drive from 16th to Northwest Missouri State University, North Walnut from First to Fifth Street, and the parking lot for the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play.

The council went into closed session for the topic of real estate transactions.

McDanel’s five-page report highlights:

• GAC Adsorber project, interviewing a short-list of construction manager at risk candidates April 20 and April 27 and expected to be operational prior to the fall Mozingo Lake turnover.

• MoDOT and city staff began easement acquisition for the construction of the Torrance Street Trail from Munn Avenue to Walnut Street. This project will strategically connect six additional trails.

• Eastside Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project, the new contractor, Pyramid Excavation & Construction at $254,288 will finish the project of a 36-inch main along the south side of US Highway 136 from Nucor LMP to the Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant.

• Expecting $2,136,392.65 to come to Maryville from the federal American Rescue Plan.

• A tree planting at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park will commemorate the National Crime Victims Rights Week Friday, April 23.

• An update on the Missouri legislative session was given.