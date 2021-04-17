Mosaic Medical Center announced the phasing out of COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics.

The Maryville community vaccine events hosted by Mosaic, Northwest Missouri State University and Nodaway County Health Department have provided the opportunity to administer over 7,300 vaccines with the intent of protecting Nodaway Countians against the COVID-19 virus.

For those who have not received the vaccine, the clinics will be phased out as the demand for the vaccine begins to decrease.

• April 14 was the last date that an unlimited amount of first dose vaccine was offered.

• April 21 a limited number of first dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered. As the Pfizer cooperation has deemed its vaccine safe for 16 and 17-year-old adolescents as well as adults, Mosaic encourages this group to take the opportunity to sign up. A parent or guardian must be present throughout the entire vaccination process (about 20 minutes) for a minor to receive his or her vaccine.

• April 28 a limited number of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered. When this vaccine has been exhausted, the clinics will only provide second doses at our mass vaccine event. As of press time, it is unknown how the hold on the J&J vaccine will affect this clinic.

• The last mass vaccine event at the Hughes Fieldhouse will be held on May 12 and will be second dose only.

To receive a vaccine before this opportunity expires, register at mymlc.com/vaccine or call the Nodaway County Health Department at 660.562-2755.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, an estimated 30.7 percent or 6,776 Nodaway Countians have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of April 13, a total of 11,334 total doses have been given and 21.9 percent or 4,845 people have completed the vaccination process. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is 32.2 percent for first doses.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from April 6 to April 11 are given as five new cases, with deaths since April 2020 remaining at 23. There is currently no one hospitalized with 11 active cases in the county.