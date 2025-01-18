At the January 9 Skidmore City Council meeting, the aldermen discussed Proposition U on local use tax which will be on the April 8 ballot.

The use tax is a tax on the purchase of goods by Skidmore residents on internet purchases. This tax is already being collected by the state of Missouri but Skidmore needs to pass Proposition U to receive its amount. The use tax is the same as the local sales tax. Mayor Teresa Carter said it needs a simple majority to pass.

Five people have filed for the two, two-year alderman positions and the one, one-year position. The five are Dennis Gladman, Steve Day, Tommy Wilmes, Corbin Hale and James Duncan. This election is also on the April 8 ballot.

After discussion, the city acquiring a check scanner and a business account was tabled until the February meeting. The business account would be interest bearing. The check scanner would cost the city $40 per month. Questions were asked on what it would cost to bond Maintenance Operator Mike Reasoner and Laura Stark. City Clerk Sadie McHugh will check on this for the February meeting.

Discussion was held on weekend snow removal. Gladman and Day used their tractors to clear streets. Gladman said there are a number of residents with small tractors who were out removing snow.

Reasoner is not on a strict Monday through Friday schedule. The main emphasis of the discussion was how to pay Reasoner for the hours he worked on the weekend. Carter will talk to Reasoner about what he wants.

Gladman and McHugh sat in on a meeting between the DNR engineer, McClure engineer and Missouri Rural Water Association representative on the sewer project. Concern was voiced on the fact that DNR is strengthening the standards for the sewer discharge. This may cause the Skidmore sewer project to expand not only in cost but adding phases of the project.

Conversation was held on the ballpark for the upcoming baseball season. The council wants Dennis James of the ball association to come to a meeting. Also, on whether or not there should be a contract between the city and Nodaway-Holt school district. The city spends more on the ballpark than it receives on fees.

Gladman attended the township meeting and reported to the council. The township will give the city an 11th load of gravel but will charge the city a hauling fee of $4.50 per ton.

Carter believes the city won’t qualify for a grant to cap the city wells. The city will continue to look for revenue streams to cap the unused wells.

The one dumpster used for the city-wide cleanup cost the city $350. Carter said the Skidmore citizens really like the city cleanups.