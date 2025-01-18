The Maryville City Council approved a contract with a 4-1 vote for the construction of the Judah Park Pedestrian Bridges at their January 13 meeting.

Councilman Tye Parsons voted no for the contract noting there should be more communication and involvement with the city council on the planning and design of this asset of the town. Parson said he walks the park twice a day and has for numerous years and his negative vote was not because the bridges did not need repair.

In a social media post, Parson further explained his concern, “Yes, the parks are managed by the un-elected Maryville Park Board, custodians of the ½ cent park sales tax, but they are city assets, owned by the City of Maryville, located within the city limits, and maintained for the benefit of the citizens of our community. At a minimum, I believe the City Council should have a representative on the Park Board – voting or ex officio – to ensure Council has the opportunity to provide formal input into planned physical improvements at our city parks.”

A contract with C & C Bridge and Concrete, Inc., Pilot Grove, was accepted for the construction of two pedestrian bridges at the park. The total cost of the project’s bid is $223,370, and construction is set to begin this spring.

An ordinance to provide a general election for one member of the city council was authorized to take place on Tuesday, April 8. Parson’s position is set to expire, and he has sent in a declaration of candidacy as the incumbent.

A voluntary annexation request from Kirby and Rosemary Stiens for 1.34 acres of vacant agriculture property was approved. The annexation was requested to facilitate future economic development opportunities within the industrial park on Maryville’s east side. In relation to this item, the council approved zoning of the property as M-2, General Industrial District. The property is located adjacent to property owned by the Maryville Industrial Development Corporation along Leigh Wilson Industrial Road.

A rezoning request from David Jameson for a property located at 608 North Main Street was accepted. Jameson has plans to turn the lower level into a mini-storage facility. The property is currently C-1 General Business District, and was approved to be C-3 Commercial District.

A lot split for a property located in the Southeast 1/4 of Section 17, Township 64, Range 35 West, owned by Phillip and Amy Schreck was authorized. This will divide the 0.76 acre lot into two equal parcels.

The council approved the purchase and installation of two Motorola APX8500 radios at $12,008.02 for the Northwest Regional Communication Center (NRCC) from Midwest Mobile Radio Service, St. Joseph. Worth County Emergency Management will reimburse the NRCC through the special project fee.

Also authorized was the $93,979.71 purchase of a 2024 T4 Bobcat Compact Track Loader for Mozingo from Northwest Implement, Maryville. Staff has identified the need for a new wheel loader to support essential operations.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. A pre-construction meeting for the Maryville-Northwest Stormwater Improvements project and the RFP for construction bids for the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project will be January 15, as well as the Sunrise Bark Park bids on January 14. The Maryville Chamber of Commerce has set its 63rd annual Farm-City Banquet to be March 6.