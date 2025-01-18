A Clearmont resident reported he hadn’t received a water bill from the city since September, which prompted questions to the city’s elected officials.

The individual who spoke to the Nodaway News Leader earlier this week noted the irregularities of water usage statements delivery seems to be town-wide. He did check with the office of the Public Water Supply of Nodaway County and Clearmont does not owe any past due bills.

While he is not extra-eager to pay his bills, he wants to remain current so a past-due is not adding up to an amount that would be harder to pay.

Clearmont’s mayor, Byron Clark, was contacted and he replied with an email note.

“I am happy to address the concerns raised by members of our community regarding the delays in receiving water bills. The city of Clearmont

understand that these delays have caused inconvenience and confusion, and we sincerely apologize for any disruptions this has caused to residents’ routines.”

The delays are a result of our efforts to modernize the city’s water infrastructure. Specifically, we are in the process of transitioning to new water meters and implementing an upgraded water billing software system to include online options for residents. These improvements are designed to better track the accuracy, reliability, and efficiency of our water services in the long term. This transition has presented temporary challenges that have taken longer than expected.”

We want to assure residents that no penalties will be applied to late payments resulting from delayed bills during this period.”

We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work to complete these upgrades. Our goal is to provide a modernized water system that meets the needs of all residents and ensures long-term reliability. Questions may be directed to myself at 816.390.7151.”