Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces ten individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

817 confirmed cases; 3 probable cases

85 active cases

725 released from isolation

32 total hospitalizations

5 current hospitalizations

10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

1 female between 20-29 years of age

4 males between 30-39 years of age

2 females and 1 male between 40-49 years of age

2 males between 60-69 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.