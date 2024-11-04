To encourage shopping locally at Chamber businesses during the 2024 holiday season, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is once again sponsoring “Shop Merryville.” By shopping at participating businesses, consumers may enter to win a wide assortment of valuable prizes given away in weekly drawings held each Wednesday between November 13 and December 18.

Participating businesses and their donations to the Shop Merryville drawings include the following: Hype Nutrition, two $25 gift cards; Big Brothers Big Sisters, soft-sided cooler containing assorted gifts; The Black Pony, gift card; Northwest Exterior Illuminations, holiday light kit and installation of $300 value; Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, $250 Chamber Buck Gift Card; Fantastic Fido’s, pet treat/toy gift basket; Maryville Forum, one year subscription; Hidden Hollow, gift basket; Jon Dooley Heating & Cooling, thermostat; Louie G’s Cocktail Bar, punch card with two free drinks and an appetizer; Midwest Data, bluetooth speaker; Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, $25 pro shop gift card; Maryville Parks and Recreation, one month membership; MTE Office Supply, gift basket; Maryville Florists, $50 gift card; Nodaway News Leader, six subscriptions for six months; Pizza Ranch, two adult buffets; Planet Sub, two $25 gift cards; Rush Printing, two 20 percent of coupons for business cards; Scooters, two $20 gift cards; The Student Body, two $25 gift cards; Tri-State Auto Group, one oil change, one tire alignment, one tire repair, one wiper replacement; Maryville License Bureau, $25 Chamber Buck Gift Card. Other participating merchants with donations to be announced include Beemer Muffler, Willow & Elm, Gift Studio No. 1, Kitchen and Bath Source and Minnie Lane.

Ticket distribution for “Shop Merryville” drawings begins Monday, November 4. When shoppers make a purchase at the participating businesses listed above, they will receive a ticket to complete with their name and contact phone number. Completed tickets should be deposited into a box by the cash register. Tickets from boxes will be collected weekly for the Wednesday drawing. Winners will be contacted at the phone number they provided, announced on the Chamber’s social media, and submitted to the local media.

Winners are asked to claim prizes at the Chamber office, 408 North Market, by the end of that week. The first drawing on November 13 is for a Christmas lighting package valued at $300 from Northwest Exterior Illuminations. For the final drawing on December 18, winning tickets from all weeks will be returned to the pool for a grand prize drawing for a $250 Chamber Buck Gift Card.

For more information, contact the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce at chamber@maryvillechamber.com or 660.582.8643.