With the holidays approaching, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has revised dates for Cancer Care Yoga.

In November and December, classes will be offered November 5 and 19 and December 3 and 17. Classes will take place from 5 to 6 pm in the Mosaic Outpatient Therapy Building, 409 W. South Hills Dr.

Cancer Care Yoga classes are open to any current or past oncology patient, family member, caregiver or friend. Classes focus on gentle movement, breathing, relaxation, mobility and healing. All poses can be adapted for all. Mats are also provided.