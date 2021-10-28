Shonette M. Dozier, 94, Bartlett, TN, formerly of Barnard, died Monday, October 25, 2021, in Bartlett.

She was born September 9, 1927, in Sandstone, WV, to Elmer Thomas and Lena Esten Taylor Hutsenpiller.

On December 26, 1944, she married Dwight Dozier in Bennettsville, SC. He preceded her in death October 28, 2010.

Mrs. Dozier was a homemaker.

Graveside services and burial will be at 12:30 pm, Friday, October 29 at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

