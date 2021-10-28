Darell Dean Hawley, 73, Maryville, formerly of Barnard, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home.

He was born February 8, 1948, in Maryville, to Wilbert W. and K. Jeannette Hansen Hawley.

On February 10, 1968, he married Janet O’Connell in Barnard.

Mr. Hawley’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. There will be no funeral service. A private inurnment will take place at a later date in the Barnard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Maryville Ministry Center food pantry.

