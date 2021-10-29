Northwest Missouri State University’s Police Department is reminding the campus community that it closes select roads during the university’s Homecoming parade to ensure the safety of visitors and parade participants.

Northwest’s Homecoming parade begins at 9 am, Saturday, October 30 at the corner of Ray and College avenues. It moves east on Fourth Street and concludes at the corner of Fourth and Main streets.

University Police will begin blocking parking lots at 6:30 am, Saturday. The following road closures will occur in conjunction with the parade:

• College Park Drive from Memorial Drive, near Bearcat Baseball Field, to College Avenue

• College Avenue from Country Club Road to Fourth Street (near Mabel Cook Recruitment and Visitors Center)

• North Grand Avenue from College Avenue to West Third Street

• Ray Avenue from College Avenue to West Third Street

• Munn Avenue from College Avenue to West Third Street

• University Drive from Mabel Cook to College Avenue

Tailgating lots will open immediately after the parade, and fans are invited to the Bearcat Zone, beginning at 11:30 am, Saturday, at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion, for tailgate activities before the football game, which kicks off at 2 pm. Admission to the Bearcat Zone is free, and a meal is available to purchase.