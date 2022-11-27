The Nodaway Holt Fourth grade class completed the Mosaic eight week Fourth Grade Challenge. At the beginning, the students receive a logbook to track their activities. The participants are given weekly challenges. When they meet minimum requirements, the students are given a prize.

At the end of the eight weeks, the schools with good class participation have a celebration and a recap of the information learned. The class is then given a $1,000 from Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s community benefit program.