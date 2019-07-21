The Skidmore City Council invited Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong to attend the July 11 meeting.

The council had been expressing frustration with the inability of the sheriff’s office to enforce city ordinances. Strong presented a three-page summary of the daily work of the office. He then explained the sheriff’s office deals with criminal law, while the city’s ordinances are civil law and must be dealt through the circuit court.

Mayor Tracy Shewey said Strong’s explanation helped the council to understand the situation. Strong proceeded to give them advice on contacts to help with legal situations. He also encouraged them to document and to have a formal complaint form and procedure which is fair and consistent.

Alderman Sandy Wright was approached in her place of business by a citizen requesting the city do no street work on Orchard Street, besides some gravel. She reported two large potholes, one south of “mud road” and one on North Orchard at High Street.

Wright also reported weeds at 105 South Locust, the lot at 305 West Elm, 311 West Oak and the mill property.

Jonathan Eckstein of PeopleService, Inc., wrote an email concerning turning well two into a bulk water non-potable salesman. In 2015, he had collected two bids of $17,000 and $25,000. He is estimating the cost to be six to 12 percent more. He is reluctant to contact the original bidders, as one of them will no longer provide him with bids for Skidmore.

The water tank at the south well should be moved the third week of July. Some of the ballfield lights have been put up. It was hoped the rest would be up by the Punkin Show. A request for silent bids on the old lights will be put out.

The council decided to leave the brush pile at its current location. As no formal complaint has been made by the landowner adjacent to the city property, the council suggested the owner put up a fence to keep vehicles off his property.

City hall has been contacted about a memorial for Branson Perry at Memorial Park. The council wants more details about the memorial before approving.

A memorial celebration and tree planting at Skidmore Wildcat Park for Britt Small on September 7 was approved.

A vet clinic will be held the morning of August 17 at the shelter house at the park. There will be a variety of shots available with the majority being rabies. There will be a cost for the shots.