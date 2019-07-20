Theater lovers need not drive to the big city to enjoy a full-scale Broadway production. Maryville Young Players: Second Stage will present “Anything Goes” on July 27 and 28 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School.

Set sail with the colorful cast of characters as they embark on a zany romp across the sea accompanied by an unforgettable Cole Porter score. “Anything Goes” features an all-local cast of performers in the third production by Maryville Young Players: Second Stage.

Maryville Young Players (MYP), which completed its 13th musical theater camp earlier this summer with a production run of “Mary Poppins, Jr.,” brings performing arts opportunities to northwest Missouri to both audiences and performers. In contrast to the MYP summer camp model which gives local students exposure to acting, singing and dancing to produce a spectacular show in just a couple weeks’ time, the late summer Second Stage production of “Anything Goes” uses a more traditional community theatre model. The high-quality performing remains, but the experience is taken to the next level in a full-length Broadway musical delivered by an all-volunteer cast and crew aged high school and beyond. “Anything Goes” will be the first Second Stage production to feature live instrumental accompaniment.

Taking the helm as director in his first Second Stage production is Larry Mannasmith, Maryville. Mannasmith brings plenty of expertise to the Schneider PAC having previously directed 37 high school and community musical theatre productions in the communities of Red Oak and Shenandoah, IA. In addition, he has acted in three community theatre productions of “Anything Goes” in the role of Billy, the lovesick stowaway. When he’s not in the director’s chair, Mannasmith serves as the director of music at the Maryville First Presbyterian Church and as staff accompanist for the Northwest Missouri State University music department.

MYP’s Second Stage will present “Anything Goes” at the Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School. All seating is general admission; tickets are $10. Tickets are available for purchase at the HyVee service desk or at the door one hour prior to showtime.

For more information about MYP, visit its website at MaryvilleYoungPlayers.org or on Facebook.