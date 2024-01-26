Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are recognizing Shell’s Service Towing and Repair, owned by Marshall Shell, as the January Business of the Month, for its outstanding customer service.

The nomination form stated, “I was stranded on the holiday and the tow service was fast and friendly.” Multiple google reviews also cite Shell for its responsive, honest service.

For example, a happy customer said, “I was traveling near Maryville on a trip when our brakes froze up on our vehicle. Because we were from out of town and just passing through, I thought it would be hard to find someone to fix the vehicle in short notice, and also figured that we would get a premium charge as a lot of repair shops take advantage of travelers. This place is not one of those places. The owner, Marshall Shell, got us in quickly and fixed the problem very quickly. He could have really stuck it to us, but he’s one of those rare old fashion honest and decent men that our country could stand to have a lot more of. If we ever stop in Maryville again, I am going to stop in and give his company some more of my business,” and “They offer genuine ‘service’ and honesty. I didn’t even ask a price because we were in a spot, but unlike most companies, this one was extremely helpful and honest and didn’t take advantage of us.”

Shell’s hours are 7:30 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday and 7:30 am to 5 pm on Saturdays. It also offers 24/7 service for towing and lockout services by calling 660.582.4711.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.