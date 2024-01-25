University of Missouri Extension is once again this year hosting a county event to allow for a Private Pesticide Applicator Training and an ag update.

The pesticide trainings are for those agricultural producers who want to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides. These meetings are face-to-face but on-line events or can be found at the University of Missouri Extension website.

Following training, the ag update will be conducted by University of Missouri Agricultural Extension staff, which will include topics in agronomy, livestock, horticulture, ag engineering and ag business.

The Nodaway County meeting is set for Wednesday, January 31 and will be held at the Nodaway County Administration Center meeting room, 403 North Market, Maryville.

The training will begin at 8:30 am and conclude at 10:30 am. The update portion of the meeting will end no later than noon.

Some adjoining counties will also be meeting in January. They are:

• Holt County is Friday, January 26 and will be held at the Methodist Church Basement, 101 East Missouri, Oregon.

• Atchison County is Tuesday, January 30 and will be held at the Atchison County Extension office, 201 East Highway 136, Rock Port.

Pre-register by calling the local Extension office or go on-line at the University of Missouri Extension website.

For more information contact field specialist in agronomy, Wayne Flanary at 816.279.1691.