Sharon Kay Stuart Farnan, 78, formerly of Barnard, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Valley Lakes Assisted Living Center in Valley, NE.

She was born January 9, 1943, to Lester and Louise Owens Stuart. She spent most of her life in and around the Barnard area.

She married Jim Farnan in 1963, and they divorced in 1979.

A private graveside service for the immediate family will be coordinated at a later date.

Memorials can be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville; your local hospice provider; or to any other cause you prefer.