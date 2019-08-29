Back-to-school hasn’t slowed Nodaway County events and activities in September. Here are some of the events which are scheduled:

• September 2 – Mozingo Labor Day Shamble, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Seachrest 18 Golf Course, 9 am. Two-person shamble, where both players tee off, pick the best shot and then play their own ball in to the hole. For more information, call 660.562.3864.

• September 3, 10, 17, 24 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins, open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm. Call Garland and Pat O’Riley, 660.778.3432, for other viewing.

• September 3-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30 – Community Walking in Hughes Fieldhouse on Northwest Missouri State University campus, enter through east door, community members must have a valid Maryville Parks and Rec membership, 6 am to 1 pm. For more information, call 660.562.1606 or email crec@nwmissouri.edu.

• September 4 – RT Wright Farmhouse Open House and Ribbon Cutting, ribbon cutting at 4 pm, with tours and refreshments to follow. Collaborative effort between Northwest and the Northwest Technical School. For more information, contact Jordyn Greenhaw at 660.562.1143 or jordyng@nwmissouri.edu.

• September 5 – Fresh Mobile Food Pantry sponsored by Second Harvest, on Fourth Street, Barnard, from 10 am to noon. Open to the general public while supplies last.

• September 6-7 – Breaking Chains Music Festival at the Northwest Missouri State University College Park Pavillion, starts Friday at 5:30 pm and Saturday at 11 am.

• September 6-7 – Ravenwood Fall Festival, “Bonfires and Tailgates” parade with Grand Marshals David and Teresa Schmitz, Saturday, 11 am.

• September 6 – Bearcat Open Cross Country Meet at Donaldson Westside Park, Cross Country Course, 6 pm. For more information, contact Ryan Milke at 660.562.1581 or rmilke@nwmissouri.edu.

• September 7, 14, 21, 28 – Maryville farmers market, Fourth and Buchanan streets, 7:30 am to noon or sellout.

• September 7 – Household Hazardous Waste drop-off, Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey Street, Maryville, 8 am to noon. ID required. For more information, contact Cassie Hasekamp at 660.582.5121 or cassie@nwmorcog.org.

• September 7 – Ben’s Stockings of Hope second annual walk/run, start at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville, registration 8 am, start 8:30 am. Superhero theme with costumes awarded for best costume. Registration is $20 or $15 each for groups of five or more; all proceeds to go to charity. For more information, email alauritsen660@outlook.com.

• September 7 – Guilford Fun Day “We are Family” parade line up 12:15 pm, start 1 pm. Families are encouraged to be in the parade, contact Julie Farnan, day of by 2 pm, for family recognition. Other activities include the National Anthem performed at Guilford Community Center, FFA food shack, free will donation ice cream social, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, water slide and bounce house, United Methodist Women’s quilt show. For more information, contact Farnan at 660.541.1824 or Joe Walter at 660.541.0711.

• September 7 – Celebration of Life for Britt Small at Skidmore Wildcat City Park, Skidmore, tree and plaque dedication, 1 pm. Later in the evening there will be an open acoustic jam session at the park.

• September 7 – City of Elmo Smoked Pork Dinner and Street Dance featuring Curtis Wayne Stroud and Justified, serving begins at 6 pm, dance at 8:30 pm.

• September 7 – Graham Lions Tractor and Truck Pull at Dakota Bronc Sisk Memorial Arena, three miles west of Highway 71 on Highway A, starts at 6 pm. There are North West Missouri Tractor Pullers Association classes. For more information, contact Dale Wollard at 816.506.1361 or Steve Stoll at 660.582.1479.

• September 8 – N2IT Fishing Open Tournament, Mozingo Lake, 6:30 am to 2:30 pm. Limited to first 50 boats, fees paid at main boat ramp. For more information, visit n2itfishing.com/contact.html.

• September 8 – St. Gregory’s Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, 8 am. Shotgun Tournament. For more information, contact Kyle Easter at 660.562.3864.

• September 8 – “Bee Friendly Community” Lollipop parade, starting point, Conception Jct. MFA, line up starting at 2:30 pm, parade at 3 pm. Beebusters will walk in the parade. At the end of the parade, children will receive a lollipop for going down the big slide at the park.

• September 8 – St. Columba Parish Festival, Conception Jct, 4 pm. It features games, a bounce house and Knights of Columbus grilling pork tenderloin or chicken breasts with chips and a drink.

• September 12 – Mosaic Medical Center Blood Drive, hospital lower level in Franciscan Room, 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.

• September 12 – SAC Comedian: Nimesh Patel at the Mary Linn Auditorium, Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, Northwest, 7 pm. For more information, contact Britney Poage at sacspec@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1496.

• September 13 – Chip Strong Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, 12:30 pm. Fundraiser for Chip Strong Memorial Scholarship, which assists men’s basketball players to complete their degrees after they have used all of their athletic eligibility. Up to $1,000 per year is awarded.

• September 13 – Bearcat Soccer home opener vs Sioux Falls at Bearcat Pitch, Northwest, 4 pm.

• September 13-15 – Farmers Fall Festival in Burlington Jct. Friday: Tenderloin dinner/bake sale at American Legion, served by Legion Auxiliary, 5 to 7 pm.

Saturday: FFA and Legion breakfast at American Legion, 6 am; 5K register BJ Health Center, 6:45 am, run 7 am; Tractor cruise registration, American Legion, 7 am, leaves at 8:30 am; kids fun dash, ages three to 12, BJ Health Center, 8 am; parade line up, register at baseball park shelter, 10 am, starts 11 am; after parade: kids games, bounce house, food stands, cupcake walk, kids water fight, horseshoe pitching contest; lunch, Lucky, bake sale and silent pie auction, popcorn and drinks, all at American Legion, starting at 11:30 am; tractor, car and truck show in front of IAMO building, noon to 2 pm, winners announced at 2 pm; kids pedal tractor pull, by city hall, 1 pm; Super Farmer Contest, west of city hall, sponsored by BJ Kiwanis; cornhole contest, west of city hall, 2:30 pm; redneck tractor pull at Farmers Supply, 5 pm; Smoked meat cook-off and dinner at city hall, freewill donation, Little Mr. and Miss presented, cake walk, winners of pie auction, 50/50 and cook-off announced, all at 6 pm; Music by Broken Spoke Band, bring lawn chairs, by city hall, 6 to 10 pm; Off the Cuff live at Highway 136 Roadhouse, 10 pm.

Sunday: Community-wide church service at the new baseball diamond, 10:30 am; potluck after church, bring your own service, 11:30 am; Homerun Derby at ball diamond, noon; softball tournament, 2 pm.

For more information, contact Kelli Hagey at 660.582.1856 or Deb Hull at 660.582.6904.

• September 14 – Community Cookout and Family Fun Day, all proceeds go to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, at Oak Pointe, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville, 11:30 am to 2 pm. Food, music, games, $5 hotdog plate or $10 hamburger plate. RSVP to 660.562.2799.

• September 14 – Bearcat Football home opener vs. Washburn at Bearcat Stadium, 1:30 pm.

• September 15 – Santa Cops for Kids Putting for Presents Golf Tournament, at Mozingo Lake Golf Course, scramble-style foursomes of all skill levels, shotgun start at 10 am. Funds raised allow uniformed law enforcement officers to escort local children in need Christmas shopping.

• September 16 – West Nodaway High School Blood Drive, at BJ American Legion Hall, 2 to 7:30 pm.

• September 18 – Bearcat Volleyball home opener vs. Missouri Western at Bearcat Arena, 7 pm.

• September 19 – Open Mic Night where Northwest students, faculty and staff perform in the Union Living Room, JW Jones Student Union, Northwest, 7 to 9 pm. All are welcome to come and listen.

• September 20-21 – Rust Under the Stars held at Dot Family Farm, 25371 Highway 46, Maryville, Friday, 5 pm to midnight; Saturday, 9 am to midnight. Entry is $5 per day, five and under are free. For more information, contact Melissa Coffelt, 660.254.1320.

• September 21 – Missouri’s Great Northwest Wine Fest, hosted by Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, held in Mound City, 11:30 am to 7 pm.

• September 22 – Barnard Historical Society Museum tour, followed by Baker Cemetery tour, sponsored by Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, begins at the depot in Barnard at 2 pm. Program is free, everyone welcome. For more information, call Nodaway County museum at 660.582.8176.

• September 24 – Northwest Missouri Docudrama at the Maryville High School.

• September 24 – Maryville Community Blood Drive at First United Methodist Church, 101 North Main Street, Maryville, 11 am to 7 pm.

• September 24 – SAC Presents: FreeQuency, a slam poet, who will preform at the Charles Johnson Theater, Fine Arts Building, Northwest campus, 7 pm.

• September 26 – Boy Scout Golf Tournament, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, 8:30 am. Shotgun tournament for local Boy Scouts Troops and families. For more details, contact Tom at 816.863.3027.

• September 26 – Glitz and Glam, Walk on the Wild Side, hosted by Downtown Maryville, held at Mozingo Lake Conference Center, 6 to 10 pm.

• September 27-29 – 2019 Northwest Family Weekend activities include:

Friday: THE Kevin Bozeman at Northwest!, comedian who will perform at the Mary Linn theater in the Ron Houston PAC, Northwest campus, 6:30 pm.

Saturday: 5K Run/Walk Sponsored by Athletic Trainers, Circle Drive, Lamkin Activity Center, 7 am; Bearcat football vs. Central Oklahoma, Bearcat Stadium, 1:30 pm; Arts Fishing Club modern indie-folk musical group from Nashville, TN, will preform at the College Park Pavilion, 5:30 pm.

• September 28 – International Federation of Black Bass Anglers Fall Classic, city ramp, Mozingo Lake, open to all, 6 am to 3 pm. For more information and to register, visit ifbba.com/index.html.

• September 29 – Skidmore Community Betterment chicken dinner at Newton Hall, Skidmore, freewill donation, 11 am to 1 pm.

• September 29 – The Barnard Depot Museum, Highway M, Barnard, 1 to 4 pm. To view the museum at other times or for more information, contact Mike Walker, 816.262.4814, or Rex Watson, 660.582.3610.