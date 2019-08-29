The Nodaway-Holt R-VII school board approved the annual tax levy during its monthly meeting August 21.

This year, the district saw a decrease of 2.65 percent in overall assessed valuation. The operating levy was slightly higher than last year at $3.4029 per $100 of assessed valuation, while the capital project levy stayed the same at nine cents for a total levy tax of $4.3029 per $100 of assessed value. Currently, 52.2 percent of revenues come from local sources.

The board approved budget amendments to account for change in the levy. They also approved the annual secretary board report and the special education compliance report.

Superintendent Jeff Blackford gave the board updates on the construction of the new building. The flooring in the cafeteria has been completed and most of the furnishings have arrived. Lockers have been set and the painting is almost completed. It is estimated to be nearly complete by September 11. Blackford will continue to have weekly construction meetings as the project nears the end.

The bus routes will be rearranged in the upcoming weeks as the windmill installation in the area begins.

The school board approved amendments to 13 policies including updating the duties of the school board secretary, updated CPR laws, a whistleblower law to protect staff reporting, the banning of any medication on school grounds not regulated by the FDA, including medical marijuana.

Blackford reported the roof of the high school addition built in 2000 was damaged by hail and will be replaced by the insurance company for $41,000. Blackford also reported he will be attending the Skidmore City Council meeting to discuss a location for a new digital sign located in Skidmore.

Blackford informed the school board of the $3,000 No Kids Hungry Grant the school received for the second chance breakfast program, which provides a grab and go breakfast between classes for the high school students.

High school principal Mike Hollingsworth reported total attendance at 95 students with one more student set to move into the district in the near future. He informed the board the new school website was up and running smoothly. There are 27 students enrolled in the online Launch classes this semester.

Shawn Emerson, elementary principal, reported parent involvement evening will be from 5:30 to 7 pm, Thursday, August 29.

The school board moved into a closed session where they hired Joey Livengood as the food service director.