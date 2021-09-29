Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/21/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Approved: Inventory transfer/disposal form.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Security Transport Services for inmate transport; to Wilmes Tire for tires for Unit 715; road and bridge to Jack Horners for equipment; circuit clerk to Pitney Bowes for postage; emergency manager to Aramark for training.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave the commission updates on skid loader pricing. Engle reported that in Hughes Township, Road #868 has three tubes they will be looking to replace and Road #800 also needs a new tube, but they will need to talk with Andy Macias at Snyder and Associates to see what size it will need.

Walker reported the water heater at the Administration Center has started rusting out and needs to be replaced. Pricing has been requested from Arnold Plumbing and Reeves Wideman.

Larry Temple of McBride, Lock and Associates called to conduct the exit interview via teleconference with the commission. This teleconference has been rescheduled to 9:00 am, September 28.

The commission filled out the registration forms for Walker and Walk, who will be attending the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Conference in November. Also filled out the designation of delegates to MAC Annual Conference.

A call was put in to Nick Jameson at Schildberg Construction regarding Hughes Township’s CART Rock. Jameson set up a time to come in and talk with the commission at 10, September 28

Rogers Pharmacy has been scheduled to come in to offer flu shots to county employees wishing to receive one at 1 pm, October 12.

Christy Forney, emergency manager, stopped in to discuss a radiological training that will be held at Northwest Missouri State University.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

An inspection was made of Re-Construction Road #500 in Polk Township. The road was approved for rock. In Hopkins Township, Road #131 and #133 were looked at for sign issues.

Kathy Rice stopped in to have the commission sign the notice to close the streets around the courthouse square for the downtown trick-or-treating event to be held from 4 to 8 pm, October 28.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 9/28/2021.