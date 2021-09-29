The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate met September 15 to handle the following business for the senior center.

The internal audit has been postponed due to personal issues of the committee performing it. The other new committee, the celebration committee will not meet until January.

Meal counts for the congregate or in the dining room averaged 39 per day for the 22 open days. The home-delivered meals averaged 82 meals for a total of 2,646 meals prepared in August.

Total income for August was $10,115.45. Total expenses were $23,755.63.