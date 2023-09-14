Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/5/23 and 9/7/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Additions and abatements for August, 2023; Recorder and clerk fee report for August 2023.

Checks: #83082-83123.

Requisitions: Treasurer to Devnet for equipment; Road and bridge to Meyer Auto for maintenance and repair.

The commission reviewed the following information: Sheriff vehicle report, grant program information for jail and lock-ups.

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports for August.

Put a call in to Jim Farnan, Grant Township trustee on Roads #946 #951 for new construction.

Spoke with Jim Knox, Norris Quarry, regarding CART rock at the Barnard quarry.

Adam Stratton, Acciona Energy director of solar development, called to discuss the development agreement.

The commission held a public hearing in the Administration Center’s conference room to review and answer questions regarding an addendum to the ordinance. A powerpoint presentation was reviewed by Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development director.

Richard Stringer, Union Township trustee and Amy Coulter, clerk, met to discuss township roads.

Sherri Kinsella and Katie Walter, mental health board, were contacted regarding reappointment for a three-year term, each, to the mental health board. Walter agreed to the reappointment, a message was left for Kinsella.

The commission gave permission to Kathy Rice to utilize the Courthouse parking lot and sidewalks during the Downtown Trick or Treat event to be held from 5 to 6:30 pm, Monday, October 30.

Reviewed and discussed quotes received for pest control at the Administration Center, Courthouse and Jail. A call was put in to Alert 1 Pest Management Systems for clarification on their quote. Walk made a motion to request a contract from Alert 1. All were in favor. A call was also put in to Preferred Pest Control to thank them for providing the quote.

Confirmed attendance at the meeting on September 21 in Grundy County for the Northwest region commission meeting.

Put in a call to Jason Brown Roofing to check the status of the work request.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Spoke with Marty From, Jefferson Township board member, regarding new construction Roads #693 and #695.

Met with a representative from Karr Tuck Pointing to look over the Courthouse for a quote. Also discussed a quote from Vercada for cameras. Quote was declined.

Meghann Kosman, North Star Advocacy Center court/victim advocate and volunteer coordinator, met with the commission with Linda Mattson, executive director, present via Facetime, requested space within the Administration Center in collaboration with the sheriff’s department as a part of their in-kind match for a grant. The commission approved the in-kind match and signed an acknowledgement of notice of statutory requirement to comply. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 9/14/2023.