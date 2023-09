Frederick L. “Fred” Foster, 95, Maryville, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron.

Memorial services will be at 11 am, Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 10 am until the service, Saturday, September 23.

Services are pending at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.