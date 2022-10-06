The addition of a walk-in freezer at the Nodaway County Senior Center is taking shape as the ground has been broken west of the south door and being prepared for concrete.

The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate also went over some additional factors in the acquisition of the freezer at the September 21 meeting. An account has been set up with US Bank for the Lions Clubs International Hunger grant which is paying for the appliance. Maryville Host Lions member Joe Baumli has been named the construction manager as part of the LCI’s grant requirements. Baumli is also the vice president of the Senior Citizens board.

There will be an inside freezer interior ramp to make up the difference in height. A hole will be cut into the senior center west wall to allow access and boarded up until needed for the freezer. A brick mason is being sought to do this.

There is room to keep the current freezer but Director Amie Firavich may look to sell it.

Jonathan Scott has offered to bring top soil to put alongside of the building to help with the drainage as new guttering has been installed. He will also seed it.

On the parking lot resurface, Keller Construction, St. Joseph, which is installing asphalt throughout the City of Maryville, has said it doesn’t have time to do the project. Baumli is going to contact McFadden Construction, St. Joseph, who had earlier submitted a bid to see if they are interested in the project.

Other current projects have seen the completion of the walk-in cooler. Firavich is happy with the job and the look of the completed project. The bathrooms are currently being worked on.

When the bathrooms are done, Firavich is looking to have the floors repolished. She will contact the person who did the job four years ago. She said this is something the senior center should look at doing every six months.

Baumli has arranged for a garage door to be replaced at a home-delivery client’s home after one of the drivers rolled into the door. He requested Firavich get the insurance company to look at the damage.

Cathy Farmer has announced her retirement after 13 years at the senior center. Her last day will be October 31.

Firavich plans to apply for the Rickard Trust grant which has a deadline of October 15. She will request freezer shelving for the new walk-in freezer, an estimated $10,000 to purchase.