The Skidmore City Council held a town hall meeting which included some council work, September 20.

Discussion was held on electrical repairs needed at the sewer plant to run the floats and pump that activate the trickle wheel. Sean Slocum, S and S Electrical, estimated the cost to be between $1,800 and $2,100. The council approved hiring the firm for the float and pump repairs at $1,800 and the business was to communicate additional costs if the repairs are not done without going over the $1,800.

Jim Patterson, chief officer with Fastwyre, formally American Broadband, held an open discussion with the council and the community on the need for fiber internet in Skidmore and what Fastwyre has to offer. Fastwyre is seeking letters of support from towns and counties to be approved for grants to install fiber to rural towns.

Comments from the community involved high rates, poor service, lack of communication when the company switched over from American Broadband, and hidden fees.

Fastwyre requested a letter of support from the City of Skidmore by September 29 to submit with their grant. After lengthy discussion, it was the consensus of the council to offer that letter to all interested companies offering fiber in hopes of providing better internet options to Skidmore. The City of Skidmore requested that Fastwyre provide the city with a factual proposal they can share on social media with everyone who was unable to attend the town hall.