The 2022-2023 United Way of Nodaway County annual campaign officially began September 1 with a monetary goal of $70,000.

The funds will be used to help benefit the following 11 Nodaway County partner agencies: The Ministry Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway County Senior Center, Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Lettuce Dream, Education and Recreation for Adults with Disabilities, Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County and Community Services, Inc.

“It’s more important than ever to support our local organizations so that they can keep doing what they do best- provide valuable resources and assistance to the people of Nodaway County,” Amie Firavich, United Way of Nodaway County president, said. “United Way of Nodaway County is an easy way to donate to several different local organizations with just one donation. And the best part, all the funds raised by United Way of Nodaway County stay right here in Nodaway County.”

The first event for the 2022-23 campaign will be a freewill donation spaghetti luncheon, drive-through style from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, October 9 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First Street, Maryville.

Campaign flyers will hit Nodaway County mailboxes during the week of September 26 and will include pledge cards. Donors may pledge or contribute funds by sending payment to PO Box 164, Maryville, MO 64468 or online at www.nodawayunited.org.