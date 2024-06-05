At the May 22 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, it was announced the senior center had a positive $7,644 for the July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 fiscal year.

The Form 990 had been returned to the center by Marsh, Espey and Merrill PC. It showed total revenues of $387,631 and total expenses of $379,987 giving the senior center a positive for the fiscal year “due to the generosity of our donors” Administrator Mia Nelson said. It was a marked improvement from the approximately -$11,000 loss of the previous fiscal year. The form 990 is used by Nelson to apply for grants.

The CD at Nodaway Valley Bank was cashed out for $163,360.52 and was divided into two separate accounts at Edward Jones -Jeff Von Behren.

The Nodaway County Jail is utilizing the senior center for 16 meals a day, one or two days a week at this time.

A demand response letter was received from the Crawford insurance company on the roof claim saying the company was taking the information submitted by Attorney Bob Sundell was being taken under consideration.

A check has been received for the damaged wall and the center is waiting for Holtman Masonry to repair.

The celebration committee has decided on a tentative date of Thursday, September 19. There are plans to start promoting it in July and August with the committee meeting again in June to work out more details.

The need to purchase extra insurance on the new electronic sign was discussed. It was decided since it is covered under the $250,000 blanket policy, that was enough. The insurance renews June 1 and has gone up in price to $10,801.

Nelson and Board Treasurer Connie McGinness want to recognize the St. Gregory and Maryville Middle School volunteers.

Keller Construction will examine the hole in the parking lot and other cracks when he gets a chance.

New people to be included in the Angel Program are being required to contribute at least $1 for each meal. Nelson believes this will help prevent waste of meals.

Congregate or dine-in meals averaged 37 for the 22 days the center was open in April with home-delivered meals averaging 73 meals per day. Nelson said there were fewer meals over the summer as people traveled or made other plans.