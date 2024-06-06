Jerry and Mary Bradshaw, owners of the property located at 416 South Munn Street, are the May winners of the City of Maryville’s Beautification Award Program. The Bradshaws enjoy keeping their property looking beautiful and are proud to live in the house her family previously owned. Mayor Dannen Merrill, center, bestowed the award.
Every month from April to October, Maryville awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set criteria.
Individuals who would like to nominate a property owner for this award, should contact City Hall at 660.562.8001 or visit maryville.org and follow the link to the Pride of Maryville page to fill out an online nomination form for 2024.
