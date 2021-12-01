At the November 17 Nodaway County Senior Citizen Senate meeting, the board members reviewed the facility’s needs for repair and maintenance.

A bid of $47,835 from Andrew Tuck Pointing was opened on repairing the outside of the senior center which was more than expected. Since it is too late to start the project this year, board member Ray Courter asked about the sense of urgency to do the project.

Overall, the board feels the need to maintain the building and grounds. Board member Joe Baumli said the center was looking at $100,000 for repairs of the parking lot, outside walls and guttering. This doesn’t include the freezer and other repairs needed on the inside.

Courter recommended the center borrow to do the projects and start a fundraising campaign in the spring. Treasurer Connie McGinness recommended the board apply for the Rickard Trust in May and apply for the trust grants available through US Bank. Baumli said Nicki Samson had offered her services as a professional grant writer.

A long discussion was held about posting a sign at both entrances of the senior center. The approved sign will read “If you have not been vaccinated, please wear a mask.”

The senior center’s Thanksgiving Day dinner will be home delivery and drive-thru only from 11 am to 1 pm, Thursday, November 25. To make a reservation for home delivery, call 660.562.3999. Donations of desserts are being accepted and the freewill donation meal is open to the public.

“It’s a Real Christmas” will be served from 11:30 am to 1 pm, Saturday, December 25. It will be pick up or home delivery only. The freewill donation meal is open to the public and reservations for home delivery may be made by calling 660.562.3999.

The first newsletter will go out in January 2022. It will be printed and online with a website link on the senior center’s Facebook page.