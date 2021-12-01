The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is planning to welcome chamber members and guests to celebrate the agricultural community with its 60th Annual Farm-City Banquet at the Agricultural Learning Center at RT Wright Farm.

The annual event will be held Thursday, February 10. This has typically been a November event, but moving it to February will allow the agriculture community to participate without interrupting harvest.

Throughout history, Maryville has formed a strong tie to agriculture. The Farm-City Banquet is a great opportunity to highlight the agricultural development in the community and the people who have continued to help the industry grow.