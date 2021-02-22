The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate, Inc. board met February 17 and formed a committee to look at the long-term goals for the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Discussion over the past few months have centered on projects the senior center needs to undertake including repaving the parking lot, possible repairs or replacement of the roof, a larger freezer and remodel of kitchen area to hold it, awning over the back door entrance, and repair of stucco on the east outside wall. The committee is to look at these items and other possible needs to determine a priority list. Then methods to pay for these repairs and improvements will need to be found.

Board election dates were discussed with Tuesday, March 30 being the deadline for nominations and the election being held on Tuesday, May 4. Ads will be run for the two weeks prior to each date. Three individuals’ terms are expiring. The board is also looking for a candidate to run for the Young at Heart Resources board in Albany.

AARP is not going to provide tax preparation for seniors at the senior center. Administrator Amie Firavich contacted Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, Savannah. Kathy Roach, a former Maryville resident, will do taxes for seniors in March at the center. All appointments have been filled and Firavich is checking to see if Roach would be available for additional dates.

Another subject brought up was an employee salary review. The finance committee is going to meet to see what the budget will allow. Firavich said the January 1 increase in the minimum wage had not affected the current wages being paid at the senior center as all employees are making above the minimum wage.

An anonymous donation of $10,000 was received in February. In January, several individuals contributed $2,008 in donations to the senior center.